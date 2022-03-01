Swing (SWING) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Swing has a market cap of $263,973.88 and $4.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 142.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.