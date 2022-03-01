Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.42

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.42 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 13679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

