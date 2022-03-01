Switch (ESH) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Switch has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $173,860.14 and approximately $202,991.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Switch Coin Profile

ESH is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

