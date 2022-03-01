Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Switch by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Switch by 46.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 465,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Switch by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

