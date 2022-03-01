Symbol Reaches Market Cap of $850.73 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Symbol has a market cap of $850.73 million and $7.59 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.06683620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.62 or 0.99934232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

