SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $2,079.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00226696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023679 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,688,614 coins and its circulating supply is 123,655,385 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

