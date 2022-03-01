Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNCR opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 549,820 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Earnings History for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

