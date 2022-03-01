Synthetify Hits 24-Hour Volume of $156,340.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $156,340.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.06702790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.15 or 0.99943148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.