T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Sells $180,999.00 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TROW traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.39. The stock had a trading volume of 67,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.13 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.