Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $14.12

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $15.91. Talos Energy shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 3,987 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

