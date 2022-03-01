Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

