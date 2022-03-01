Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Shares Up 3.9%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.19. 111,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 71,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNEYF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

