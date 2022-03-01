Tapmydata (TAP) Market Capitalization Hits $966,379.42

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $966,379.42 and approximately $57.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00226060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00023689 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,986,430 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

