TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

NASDAQ:TASK traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. 48,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,737. TaskUs has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $8,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $2,981,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $48,869,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in TaskUs by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

