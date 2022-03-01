TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $27.87

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.87, but opened at $31.90. TaskUs shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 17,124 shares changing hands.

TASK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

