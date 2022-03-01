TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading Up 3.3%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

