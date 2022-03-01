Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 144.23 ($1.94). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 143.65 ($1.93), with a volume of 21,067,089 shares.

TW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.78 ($2.69).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,415.67).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

