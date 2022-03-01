TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan Purchases 3,260 Shares

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 219,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $750.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TCG BDC by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

