TD Securities Boosts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $12.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 314,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

