TD Securities Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $62.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. 353,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,653. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

