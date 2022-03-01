Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 12-Month Low at $540.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.31), with a volume of 49668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.40) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.35).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 719.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 732.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £788.18 million and a P/E ratio of 31.95.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,360.54). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($67,079.40). Insiders have acquired 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134 over the last three months.

About Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.