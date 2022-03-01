Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target Cut to €13.20

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.50 ($19.66) to €13.20 ($14.83) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

OTCMKTS:THNPF remained flat at $$11.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

