Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$50.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.29.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$25.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$48.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.