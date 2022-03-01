Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.35

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.35 and last traded at C$33.59, with a volume of 26418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.79 million and a P/E ratio of 105.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.21.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.25%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.