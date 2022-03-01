Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Up 2,270.0% in February

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 2,270.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of TFRFF stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Tefron has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Get Tefron alerts:

About Tefron (Get Rating)

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.