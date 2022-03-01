Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,213 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 58,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.32% of Tejon Ranch worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 90.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 265,641 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 126,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 167.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,675 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,911 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $447.59 million, a PE ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

