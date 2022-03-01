Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 23459438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $505,000.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.