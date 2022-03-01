Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

