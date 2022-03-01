Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TELNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.