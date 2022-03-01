Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Television Broadcasts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)
