Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) to post sales of $27.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.10 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $393.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $784.72 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

