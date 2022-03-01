Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Outperform

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

KR opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

