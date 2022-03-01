Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.36

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 94315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Tenable alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,500. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,743,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.