Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.09

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.33, with a volume of 17276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

