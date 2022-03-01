TERA Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $94,415.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.05 or 0.06649348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.38 or 0.99796351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars.

