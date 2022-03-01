Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 256,817 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 192,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

