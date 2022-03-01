Teri Robinson Sells 1,432 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 89,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,559. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $238.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.