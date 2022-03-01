Teri Robinson Sells 1,432 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00.
NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 89,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,559. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $238.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
