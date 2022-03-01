Teri Robinson Sells 2,861 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $17,184.00.

Shares of CPSS stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 89,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,559. The company has a market cap of $238.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

