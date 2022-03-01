Teri Robinson Sells 2,861 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $17,184.00.
Shares of CPSS stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 89,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,559. The company has a market cap of $238.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $14.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.