Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of TMX stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. 11,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,607. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

