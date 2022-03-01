Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $80.23 million and $12.29 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00035133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00105246 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,072,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

