Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Cap of $422,546.17

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $422,546.17 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,490.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.94 or 0.00741600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00198454 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00031315 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

