Terry P. Hatten Sells 2,910 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.62. 421,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,010. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $202.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.31.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.