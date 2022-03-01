Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post $16.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.85 billion and the lowest is $14.33 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $81.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $107.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $870.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $965.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $874.14 billion, a PE ratio of 177.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

