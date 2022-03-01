Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $862.82. The company had a trading volume of 823,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,281,689. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $965.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.03. The stock has a market cap of $866.50 billion, a PE ratio of 177.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.