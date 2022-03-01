Tether Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $204.38 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $204.38 million and $1.47 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for $1,936.33 or 0.04389157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00034450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00103938 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

