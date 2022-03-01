Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.91. 24,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.