Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Sells $229,908.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tonya Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 11th, Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 971,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,016,000 after buying an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

