Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($140.45) to €100.00 ($112.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Thales has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

