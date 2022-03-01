Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Update

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 459,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVAC. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

