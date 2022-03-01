Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Update

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 459,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
About Thayer Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)
Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.
