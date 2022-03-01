The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.55

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.55 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.15). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 117,750 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £14.10 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The 600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

